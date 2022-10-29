Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $15.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Argus raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CLS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.