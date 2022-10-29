Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Callinex Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

