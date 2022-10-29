Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Callinex Mines Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
