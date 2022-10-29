Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,850. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

