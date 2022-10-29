California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

California BanCorp Trading Up 6.3 %

CALB traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $183.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. State Street Corp grew its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in California BanCorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

