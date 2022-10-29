CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion. CACI International also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.86.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.12. The stock had a trading volume of 174,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,436. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.24.

Insider Activity at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.