C2X Self Reported Market Cap Tops $47.05 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002676 BTC on exchanges. C2X has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and approximately $7,176.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, C2X has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.31762380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012410 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars.

