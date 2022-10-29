Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.77. Bunge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.