Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $17.51. 140,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.