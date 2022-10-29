Bubblefong 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,918.00 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Bubblefong has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00017043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $129.07 million and approximately $80,918.00 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.67 or 0.31844510 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

