BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

