BRR OpCo LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.