BRR OpCo LLC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 401.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

