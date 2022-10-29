BRR OpCo LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,961,000 after buying an additional 205,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

