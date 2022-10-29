BRR OpCo LLC Has $612,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

BRR OpCo LLC reduced its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $206,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

