BRR OpCo LLC Has $317,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BRR OpCo LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

