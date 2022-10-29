BRR OpCo LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after purchasing an additional 956,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

