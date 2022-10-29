BRR OpCo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen stock opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $274.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

