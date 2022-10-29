BRR OpCo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,712,000 after buying an additional 205,877 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

