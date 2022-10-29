BRR OpCo LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

