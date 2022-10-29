Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 58.7 %

NASDAQ BROGW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 164,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

