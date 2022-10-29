British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Up 9,900%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9,900% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95). 1,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.01.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.