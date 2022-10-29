Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$5.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 235,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

