Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BHFAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 18,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.