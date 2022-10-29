Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BFH traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $92.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

