Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
BFH stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
