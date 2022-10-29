Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Bread Financial Trading Up 7.2 %
NYSE:BFH opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.97.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
