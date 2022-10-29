Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.8 days.

Brambles Price Performance

BMBLF opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

