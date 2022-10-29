Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BHR stock remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Friday. 346,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.72 million, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 2.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 121,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

