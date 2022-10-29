BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,534. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

