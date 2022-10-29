Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $502.00 million-$514.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.