Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $502.00 million-$514.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 913,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,449. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.