Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Booking by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,871.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,815.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,956.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,498.66.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

