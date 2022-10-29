BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in BOA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in BOA Acquisition by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 456,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOA Acquisition Price Performance

BOA Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. BOA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

About BOA Acquisition

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

