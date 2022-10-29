Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $152,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $233,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMAQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.