Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Block makes up 5.2% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Block by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Shares of SQ opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $301,359.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,097 shares of company stock valued at $26,180,738. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

