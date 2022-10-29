BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 417,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BST opened at $31.22 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

