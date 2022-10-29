BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0105

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008362 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

