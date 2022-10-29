Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 16,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Stock Up 5.2 %

BITF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 3,576,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The company had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

