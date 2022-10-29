Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $919.47 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.87 or 0.00232079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $919.47 million and $65.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00560604 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00049661 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,209,533 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
