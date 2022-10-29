BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioCardia by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Price Performance

BioCardia stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 126.57% and a negative net margin of 619.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

