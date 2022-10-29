Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO.B opened at $390.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $321.42 and a fifty-two week high of $538.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.96 and a 200 day moving average of $494.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $680.80 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

