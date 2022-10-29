Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 725 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PG traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $135.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,996,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,596. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

