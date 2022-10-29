Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 301 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 12,888,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

