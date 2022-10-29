Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 1,977,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

