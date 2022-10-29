Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. 6,790,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

