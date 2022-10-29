Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 34,859 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XVV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 28,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $37.22.

