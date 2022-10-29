Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSKY. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth $3,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 869,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 269,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSKY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Big Sky Growth Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

