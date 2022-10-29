Biconomy Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $85.77 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars.

