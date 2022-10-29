BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 938,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,875. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.44. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

