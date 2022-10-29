BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,235,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,393,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

