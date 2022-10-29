Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 986,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTTX remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,273. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.